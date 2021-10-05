BBC News

Two people found dead in Leicester after suspected gas leak

Image caption, The pair were found by firefighters at a property in Melbourne Road

Two people have been found dead after emergency services responded to reports of a possible gas leak.

Leicestershire Police were called to a property in Melbourne Road, Leicester, at 13:30 BST on Monday, alongside the county's fire and rescue service.

Firefighters entered the address and discovered a man and woman inside who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Some properties were evacuated and roads shut as a precaution, but these closures have since been lifted.

Affected residents have also returned to their homes.

The force has said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious, adding a file is being prepared for the coroner.

