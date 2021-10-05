Two people found dead in Leicester after suspected gas leak
- Published
Two people have been found dead after emergency services responded to reports of a possible gas leak.
Leicestershire Police were called to a property in Melbourne Road, Leicester, at 13:30 BST on Monday, alongside the county's fire and rescue service.
Firefighters entered the address and discovered a man and woman inside who were pronounced dead at the scene.
Some properties were evacuated and roads shut as a precaution, but these closures have since been lifted.
Affected residents have also returned to their homes.
The force has said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious, adding a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.