Cycling PCSO seriously hurt in Loughborough crash
- Published
A cycling police community support officer (PCSO) has been seriously injured in a crash.
The on-duty officer was hit as she rode along the A6 Leicester Road in Loughborough at 20:20 BST on Monday.
Leicestershire Police said she was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
A 40-year-old man, from Loughborough, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug-driving remains in police custody.
The force said the PCSO and the black Kia Carens were travelling towards Loughborough town centre at the time of the crash, close to the junction with Gregory Street.
Det Sgt Paul Hawkins thanked members of the public who came to the aid of the PCSO before she was taken to hospital.
He asked witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.