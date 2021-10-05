Arrest after cycling Loughborough PCSO seriously hurt in crash
- Published
A man has been arrested after a police community support officer (PCSO) was seriously injured in a collision.
The on-duty PCSO was cycling on the A6 Leicester Road, Loughborough, when she was involved in a crash with a black Kia Carens on Monday at 20:20 BST.
Leicestershire Police said she was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.
A 40-year-old man, from Loughborough, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and remains in police custody.
The serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) said the PCSO and the black Kia Carens were travelling towards Loughborough town centre before the crash, which occurred close to the junction with Gregory Street.
Det Sgt Paul Hawkins thanked members of the public who came to the aid of the PCSO before she was taken to hospital.
He asked anyone who witnessed - or had dashcam footage - of the crash to contact police.
