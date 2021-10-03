Dangerous driving charge after Loughborough crash
- Published
A 43-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after a woman was hit by a van and seriously injured.
Police were called to Leicester Road in Loughborough, Leicestershire, just after 21:30 BST on Friday to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.
Among the offences he is charged with are assault by beating and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.