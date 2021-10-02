East Midlands Airport: Aircraft fire caused by engine stall
Flames seen coming from the engine of a landing cargo plane were caused by an engine compressor stall.
The "split-second" moment was photographed at East Midlands Airport in Leicestershire at about 16:00 BST on Thursday by Tony Johnson.
Kalitta Air said it was not yet known what caused the engine to stall but it was likely to have been the ingestion of a foreign object, such as a bird.
A spokesperson for the airport said no action was required from airport staff.
Mr Johnson, an aviation enthusiast from Nottingham, photographed the incident on the Boeing 747 while awaiting the arrival of another aircraft.
Kalitta Air, a US cargo airline, said the flight arriving from Leipzig in Germany experienced the engine stall upon landing.
"There was no indication inside the cockpit during the landing, and the crew was not aware of this until they were notified by individuals at the airport," it said.
"There were no abnormal engine indications or exceedances noted."
It said maintenance teams were now inspecting the engine externally and internally for any defects.
"While it will require some inspection to determine the cause of the engine compressor stall, the assertion that it was a bird or foreign object ingestion could be a cause," it said.
"Once we receive the results of this inspection, a determination will be made as to what actions we take."
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the airport but crews were stood down and the incident was dealt with by a crew on site.
