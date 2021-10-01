Loughborough railway station ATM stolen and dragged down street
A cash machine has been stolen and dragged down a street after thieves were unable to fit it inside the back of their van, police said.
Leicestershire Police said the machine was taken from Loughborough railway station at about 02:20 BST on Friday.
It was then dragged along Nottingham Road, leaving behind a trail of debris.
Police said the suspects had left the scene before officers arrived and are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
The investigation is being led by British Transport Police with the support of Leicestershire Police.
The Leicestershire force believe a Ford Transit van and a dark-coloured BMW 1 series are connected to the theft.
Det Sgt Jenny Tattersall, from Leicestershire Police, said: "Debris on the road shows it was taken from the train station towards Cotes.
"It's also likely that there are discarded bits of ATM machine and cash cassettes in the area - if anyone finds any, please contact police. It will all assist with our investigation."
