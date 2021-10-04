Leicestershire school and IT firm targeted by ex-employee
- Published
A computer expert who targeted the systems of two former employers has admitted charges against him.
In January, Adam Georgeson accessed the system of a Leicestershire school where he had worked and blocked staff.
In March an IT firm in Rutland, where the 29-year-old had also been employed, found passwords changed.
At Leicester Crown Court, Georgeson pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorised computer acts and is due to be sentenced in January.
'Great deal of resentment'
Police said Georgeson, of Robin Lane in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, got into the IT systems of the Market Haborough secondary school on 16 January and downloaded data before wiping it from the system.
He also changed the passwords of several staff members.
His actions, which involved 14 different steps, led to nobody being able to access the IT system at all.
Five days later, Georgeson - then employed by an IT firm in Rutland - was arrested by Leicestershire Police.
On 9 March, the same IT firm, which had subsequently dismissed Georgeson, reported malicious actions against its computer systems.
Officers said he felt a "great deal of resentment towards both his former employers".
In court Georgeson admitted two counts of unauthorised acts with intent to impair operation of or prevent/hinder access to a computer.
He is due to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 27 January.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.