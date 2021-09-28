Drink-driving arrest after man seriously injured in moped crash
A man was taken to hospital with "life-threatening" injuries after a moped crashed into a hedge in Leicestershire.
Officers were called to Broughton Road in Croft at about 21:45 BST on 25 September.
A 21-year-old passenger, from Leicester, remains in hospital in a serious condition, while another 21-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
He has since been released under investigation.
Police have asked any witnesses and anyone who captured dashcam footage from around the time of the crash to come forward.
