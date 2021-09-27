Claudia Webbe: MP made threat to send nudes of woman, court hears
An MP threatened to send naked pictures of a woman to her family because she was jealous of her friendship with her partner, a court has heard.
Claudia Webbe, 56, also allegedly used a misogynistic insult against Michelle Merritt and threatened her with acid.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard Ms Webbe, who is an independent MP for Leicester East after being suspended by the Labour Party, was in a relationship with Lester Thomas at the time.
She denies one charge of harassment.
The threats were made during 16 phone calls between 1 September 2018 and 26 April last year, the court heard.
"The reason for the harassment would appear to be the fact that Michelle Merritt was friends with Lester Thomas and this was an issue for the defendant Claudia Webbe," prosecutor Susannah Stevens said.
She said Ms Webbe made a string of short silent phone calls from a withheld number to Ms Merritt, who told the court she had known Mr Thomas for more than 15 years and was "good friends" with him, having previously dated.
'Should be acid'
Ms Merritt, giving evidence from behind a screen, said: "There was a pattern that whenever I had even met with Lester Thomas, if we had gone out for a drink or something, there would be a phone call.
"When you are being called and no-one answers, it's unnerving, especially as a woman who lives alone."
The court heard the harassment "escalated" on Mother's Day, 31 March 2019, when the MP asked Ms Merritt about her relationship with Mr Thomas.
Ms Merritt said Ms Webbe told her she was "Lester's girlfriend" and then "really started shouting, 'Why are you contacting Lester?'"
"She was very, very angry at me. It was loud," Ms Merritt added.
The 59-year-old said Ms Webbe used a misogynistic insult, adding Ms Merritt "should be acid".
"She confirmed she knew where I lived and would send pictures and videos to my daughters," Ms Merritt said.
Ms Webbe - who entered the Commons in December 2019 and worked as a councillor in Islington between 2010 and 2018 - denies making any such threats.
Ms Merritt told the court she called police, saying: "I have been threatened by a public figure with acid over the phone."
Ms Webbe was warned by officers in April 2019, but magistrates heard claims she continued to make further calls to the complainant - who recorded one after ringing her back on 25 April last year.
In the call, played in court, Ms Webbe is heard repeatedly telling Ms Merritt to "get out of my relationship", adding "I have seen all of your naked pictures. I will show them all of your pictures".
Paul Hynes QC, representing Ms Webbe, suggested his client contacted Ms Merritt to tell her she and Mr Thomas should not be breaking Covid-19 lockdown regulations together from the end of March.
However, the complainant said Ms Webbe did not ask her about breaking lockdown rules.
Mr Hynes said: "You have conducted a little campaign against Ms Webbe, haven't you, because for whatever reason you didn't like the fact she was in a relationship with Lester Thomas?"
"You are incorrect," Ms Merritt said.
The trial continues.
