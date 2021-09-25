Abdirahim Mohamed: Seventh murder arrest after teen stabbed
A sixth man has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old boy was stabbed.
Abdirahim Mohamed died in hospital after he was found with multiple stab wounds in Melbourne Street, Leicester, on 8 September.
Zakir Brant, 25, of Bale Road, was charged after being arrested on Friday and will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A seventh person was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.
Eight people have previously been charged in connection with the death of the teenager.
Mohammed Israfeel Gul, 27, of New Way Road, Daniel Pollard, 29, of Calder Road, Mohammed Hansrod, 29, of Dulverton Road, Abdul Hemid Suleman, 58, of Jupiter Close, Bhavic Parmar, 25, of Bowling Green Street have all been charged with murder.
They are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court in November.
Earlier this week, Fahad Ali Saleem, 25, of Frederick Street, Leicester, was charged with assisting an offender.
Muhamad Firoz Khan, 32, and Khatib Gul, 57, both of Apollo Court, Leicester, also face the same offence and will appear at the same court next month.