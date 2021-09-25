Abdirahim Mohamed: Seventh murder arrest after teen stabbed
- Published
A seventh person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old boy.
Abdirahim Mohamed died in hospital after he was found with multiple stab wounds in Melbourne Street, Leicester, on 8 September.
Leicestershire Police said a 25-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on Saturday, and is being questioned by detectives.
On Friday officers arrested a sixth man, 24, on suspicion of murder.
The force said the sixth suspect also remains in police custody.
So far eight people have been charged over the stabbing, five for murder.
Mohammed Israfeel Gul, 27, of New Way Road, Daniel Pollard, 29, of Calder Road, Mohammed Hansrod, 29, of Dulverton Road, Abdul Hemid Suleman, 58, of Jupiter Close, Bhavic Parmar, 25, of Bowling Green Street have all been charged with murder.
They are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court in November.
Earlier this week, Fahad Ali Saleem, 25, of Frederick Street, Leicester, was charged with assisting an offender.
Muhamad Firoz Khan, 32, and Khatib Gul, 57, both of Apollo Court, Leicester, also face the same offence and will appear at the same court next month.