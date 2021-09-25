Residents 'at risk of abuse' at Leicestershire care home
Residents at a care home are "at risk of abuse" after unexplained injuries were not investigated by staff the health watchdog has found.
Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said Charnwood Oaks Nursing Home in Shepshed, Leicestershire, requires improvement.
A report added Covid-19 measures at the home were leaving people "at risk" of catching the virus.
Operator Prime Life Ltd said an action plan to improve the home was in place.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), before the inspection in August the CQC had received a number of concerns about the 79-bed care home.
Inspectors found Prime Life Ltd, which operates the home, was not consistently protecting its residents.
The report read: "Unexplained injuries had not consistently been investigated to find a cause.
"For example, one person who had a visible bruise, had no records that evidenced these bruises had been noticed by staff or if any follow up care was required.
"This put people at risk of abuse."
'Not enough staff'
Inspectors noted while residents "had never felt unsafe" in the care home, there were not enough staff to ensure all areas of the home were monitored properly.
The report said the measures in place in Charnwood Oaks were leaving people 'at risk' of catching the virus.
This included protective equipment not being used for certain tasks.
Inspectors also said risk assessments had not been carried out to protect patients and colleagues when staff had refused Covid-testing.
A spokesperson for Prime Life Ltd said: "A change in management and a thorough action plan has been put in place, bringing about an immediate improvement to the quality of care.
"We are confident that their continued efforts will bring a sustained high quality of care for all of those who live, work and visit the home and we look forward to the CQC returning."
