Leicester schoolchildren join climate change protest
- Published
Two hundred schoolchildren in Leicester have taken to the streets as part of a global protest over climate change.
It is the first Fridays for Future march in two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, with others being held around the world.
Pupils from seven Leicester schools joined the march from Belgrave Road in the city to Abbey Park.
Many said they wanted adults to do more to help give them a chance of a better future.
Amanveer, a pupil at Judgemeadow School, said they had been encouraging recycling, getting to school by foot or bicycle, and had also set up an eco-club.
She said: "The children here are making a point, trying to do their best to get everyone to realise that we only have one planet, and adults are not acknowledging climate change as much.
"They are still doing the same basic things to cause pollution, creating littering, and things that are hurting our planet each day."
Fatima held a banner with the message "not all problems can be solved with cello tape and glue".
"We need to focus on climate change and turn our attention to it and realise that this is an actual thing," she said.
"Adults organise protests or litter pickings but it's not enough. I don't think they acknowledge this is as much of a problem as it should be."
Their teacher Sheetal Mistry, said environmental issues had been incorporated into the curriculum in several subjects and added: "The students are very passionate that they want to make a change starting now."
During a plastic-free picnic at the end of the march, pupils made their own climate action pledges, which will be shared with the UN COP26 climate summit due to be hosted in Glasgow in November.
The Fridays for Future marches were started by teenage activist Greta Thunberg, encouraging young people to raise awareness about the impact of climate change.
Those taking part in Friday's event urged action from world leaders, many of whom were gathering in New York this week to discuss how they would tackle environmental problems.
