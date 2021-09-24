Twycross Zoo mourns beloved orangutan Kibriah
- Published
A Bornean orangutan which played a key part in breeding efforts to safeguard the endangered species has died.
Kibriah was born at Leicestershire's Twycross Zoo in 1977, and had been receiving treatment from vets in recent weeks after being unwell.
In a statement the zoo said it took "the difficult decision" to euthanise her on Thursday.
Two of Kibriah's four surviving offspring - Maliku, 27, and four-year-old Kayan - live at Twycross.
Theodora, the eldest, was born in 1988 and now lives in Paris, while Tiga, born in 2001, lives at Colchester Zoo.
Bornean orangutans typically live in the wild for about 35-40 years, according to Twycross Zoo.
A spokesperson said Kibriah was "a very important part of the European breeding programme to save the species".
