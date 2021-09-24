HS2 not ready before 2041, MP Andrew Bridgen claims in Commons
- Published
The first leg of the HS2 rail project will not be completed before 2041, a Conservative MP has told Parliament.
North West Leicestershire's Andrew Bridgen said the claims came from a whistleblower "at the very top" of the high-speed rail project.
The backbencher also said the project would cost £160bn in full, about £50bn more than current estimates.
The government said the first phase between London and Birmingham "remains within budget and schedule".
During a debate at Westminster Hall on Monday, Mr Bridgen - a staunch opponent of the scheme - said: "Experts in the field estimate that the energy requirements of HS2 trains will be five time that of conventional rail."
"Can we have an extended debate on the impact of HS2 on government's energy policy and the level of subsidy this loss-making project will have to be supported with annually if it is ever built?
"Could we have this debate before 2041, which is the date that my whistleblower at the very top of HS2 tells me the project for phase one will actually be able to carry passengers between London and Birmingham?"
Original plans and timetable for HS2
Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg refuted Mr Bridgen's assertions, and said: "I thought whistleblowing was more steam engine than fast high-speed trains but never mind.
"The delivery and service of HS2 phase one remains 2029-2033, so I am interested in his whistle blower and I will of course pass the whistle on to the secretary of state for transport."
Mr Bridgen's comments come days after concerns were raised about HS2's cost and delays at the Public Accounts Committee.
The committee said it was "increasingly alarmed" about key parts of the project, including a lack of progress at Euston Station.
Without a government decision on the station, the project "will literally run out of time", it said.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "We are making significant progress delivering HS2, a key part of our promise to build back better from Covid-19.
"The project is already supporting more than 20,000 jobs, construction on Phase 1 has begun, and MPs have given their backing to the Phase 2a route.
"We will continue to rigorously control pressures, and as our latest update to Parliament confirmed, Phase 1 remains within budget and schedule."