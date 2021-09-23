Leicester's colourful crossings prompt safety concerns
Artistic pedestrian crossings introduced in a city centre pose a risk to elderly people and those with disabilities, an access campaign group has said.
The Access Association has published an open letter to the government which says Leicester's "colourful crossings" could cause confusion and distress.
Two crossings have been installed on Charles Street at a cost of £23,000.
The city council said the crossings met all accessibility regulations.
'A nightmare'
In its letter, The Access Association called on the government to take a "proactive position" on the issue, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service,
Its president Pip Jackson said: "Our membership believes this form of public art poses risks to disabled people, older people and children.
"The majority of blind and partially sighted people have some sight.
"It is well established that for this community to confidently use pedestrian surfaces there should not be bold, contrasting patterns with the exception of the long-established and recognisable wide 'zebra' stripes."
She said the not-for-profit organisation was also concerned about the impact of colourful crossings on assistance dogs.
"The inconsistency of design will make training very difficult, and the appearance of colourful crossings overnight is likely to have immediate impacts on a dog's willingness to cross the road," she said.
She added the crossings could also confuse people with learning difficulties or illnesses like dementia.
Leicester Greens tweeted their support for the letter, saying: "Colourful crossings are a nightmare for many disabled people. This needs resolving."
Andrew Smith, the council's director of planning, development and transportation, said they had received no other complaints about the crossings which were installed a year ago.
"The two crossings on Charles Street provide full facilities for users with a mobility or visual impairment and meet all national regulations," he said.
"They offer dropped crossings and tactile paving together with traffic controlled crossing points on all four arms of the junction and tactile push-button facilities that are sited to cater for those with guide dogs."
