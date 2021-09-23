Abdirahim Mohamed: Eighth man charged over teenager's killing
- Published
An eighth man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old.
Abdirahim Mohamed died in hospital after being discovered with multiple stab wounds in Melbourne Street, Leicester, on 8 September.
Fahad Ali Saleem, 25, of Frederick Street, Leicester, was charged with assisting an offender earlier.
Five people have already been charged with the teenager's murder and two others with assisting an offender.
Leicestershire Police said Mr Saleem was due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Mohammed Israfeel Gul, 27, of New Way Road, Daniel Pollard, 29, of Calder Road, Mohammed Hansrod, 29, of Dulverton Road, Abdul Hemid Suleman, 58, of Jupiter Close, Bhavic Parmar, 25, of Bowling Green Street have all been charged with murder.
They are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court in November.
Muhamad Firoz Khan, 32, and Khatib Gul, 57, both of Apollo Court in Leicester, have also been charged with assisting an offender and will appear at the same court next month.