Abdirahim Mohamed: Fifth murder charge over teenager's stabbing
A fifth man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man.
Abdirahim Mohamed died in hospital after being discovered with multiple stab wounds in Melbourne Street, Leicester, on 8 September.
Mohammed Israfeel Gul, 27, of New Way Road, Leicester was the latest to be charged after being arrested on Monday.
Leicestershire Police have previously charged four men with murder and two other men with assisting an offender.
The force said an eighth person - a 25-year-old man from the city - had also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in custody for questioning.
A total of seven men from Leicester have now been charged in connection with Mr Mohamed's death.
Mr Gul was remanded into custody at Leicester Magistrates' Court and is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday.
Daniel Pollard, 29, of Calder Road, Mohammed Hansrod, 29, of Dulverton Road, Abdul Hemid Suleman, 58, of Jupiter Close, Bhavic Parmar, 25, of Bowling Green Street have also been charged with murder.
They are due to appear at Leicester Crown Court in November.
Muhamad Firoz Khan, 32, and Khatib Gul, 57, both of Apollo Court in Leicester, have been charged with assisting an offender and will appear at the same court next month.