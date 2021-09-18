Europa League: Fans charged over violence at Leicester City match
Seven men have been charged after clashes between Leicester City and Napoli fans ahead of their Europa League tie.
Police received a report of a street fight at about 18:00 BST on Millstone Lane - about a mile from Leicester's King Power Stadium - on Thursday.
Six Napoli fans, aged between 26 and 39, and a man, 27, from Leicester, have all been charged with affray.
Two other men, 34 and 29, arrested have been released with no further action.
The seven accused have all been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court later.
Leicestershire Police said supporters from both clubs threw objects at each other towards the end of the game but there were no further arrests.
Napoli fans were kept at the stadium for a period after full-time as a precaution.
The game finished 2-2 with the Italian side coming back from two goals down.
