Abdirahim Mohamed: Fourth murder charge in Leicester stab probe
A fourth man has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds in a street.
Abdirahim Mohamed was discovered on Melbourne Street in Leicester on 8 September, and later died in hospital.
Bhavic Parmar, 25, of Bowling Green Street, in the city, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court later.
A total of six men have now been charged in connection with Mr Mohamed's death.
Daniel Pollard, 29, of Calder Road, Mohammed Hansrod, also 29, of Dulverton Road and Abdul Hemid Suleman, 58, of Jupiter Close, all from Leicester, have been charged with murder.
The trio, who have been remanded in custody, are due at Leicester Crown Court in November.
Muhamad Firoz Khan, 32, and Khatib Gul, 57, both of Apollo Court, in the city, have been accused of assisting an offender.
They too have been remanded in custody and are to appear at the same court next month.