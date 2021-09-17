British Pie Awards: Meat pie triumphs despite rise of vegan bakes
A meat and potato pie has risen to the top of a national competition to be crowned supreme champion at this year's British Pie Awards.
The classic creation, by Nottinghamshire-based Bowring Butchers, brought home the bacon in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire.
The savoury treat was voted the best after more than 800 entries were submitted across 23 categories.
This included the vegan category, which was the most popular with 72 offerings.
In 2019, a curried sweet potato and butternut squash pastry won the top pie-ze, but this year judges were "delighted" by the butchers' "crisp yet rich pastry, alongside a mouth-wateringly creamy sauce".
A rhubarb and custard dessert pie, made by Portsmouth's Mad K Pies, and an authentic Melton Mowbray pork pie by Dickinson & Morris were declared runners-up.
Host Matthew O'Callaghan, who is also chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association, said: "Each and every year it is fantastic to see the range of delicious pies submitted to the British Pie Awards and this year was no different.
"Bowring Butchers submitted a truly scrumptious pie, and it was agreed across the board that their classic meat and potato masterpiece was the supreme champion of 2021."
