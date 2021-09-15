Leicester stabbing: Two more charged in murder investigation
Two men have been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old found with multiple stab wounds in Leicester.
Abdirahim Mohamed was discovered injured in Melbourne Street on 8 September and later died in hospital.
Three men, two aged 29 and one aged 58, are accused of his murder.
Leicestershire Police said Muhamad Firoz Khan, 32, and Khatib Gul, 57, both of Apollo Court, Leicester, have been charged with assisting an offender and are due before magistrates later.
Both men will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Daniel Pollard, 29, Abdul Hemid Suleman, 58, and Mohammed Hansrod, 29, all from Leicester, have been charged with murder and are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court later.
