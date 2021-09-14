Woman found dead in Leicester home named by police
A woman whose body was discovered in a home in Leicester has been named by police.
Ingrid Matthew was found inside a property on Lincoln Street at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.
In a statement, the 54-year-old's family said she would be remembered "for her caring nature, vibrant personality, infectious smile and echoing laughter".
Aaron Matthew, 18, also of Lincoln Street, is accused of her murder.
He was charged on Monday evening and appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Mr Matthew is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday.
