Leicester: Three men charged with murder after stabbing
- Published
Three men have been charged with murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed.
Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday after he was found with multiple stab wounds on Melbourne Street, Leicester, on Wednesday night.
The accused are Daniel Pollard, 29, Abdul Hemid Suleman, 58, and Mohammed Hansrod, 29, all of Leicester.
They are set to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Pollard, of Calder Road, and Mr Hansrod, of Dulverton Road, were arrested at the weekend and Mr Suleman, of Jupiter Close, was arrested on Friday.
Two men, aged 32 and 57, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in police custody.
On Friday, the victim's family said in a statement they were "overwhelmed by the events" and "cannot believe he is gone".