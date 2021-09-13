Teenager charged with murder after woman's body found in Leicester
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to Lincoln Street just before 18:00 BST on Saturday after receiving a report a woman in her 50s had been found dead inside a house.
Aaron Matthew, of Lincoln Street, Leicester, was arrested in Peterborough after making himself known to police.
He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The woman has not yet been formally identified, a force spokesman added.
