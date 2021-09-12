Leicester: Two men arrested for murder after fatal stabbing
Two men have been arrested over the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a street.
Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, died in hospital after being found with multiple stab wounds in Melbourne Street, Leicester on Wednesday night.
The men, both 29 and from Leicester, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.
A 58-year-old man, also from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Friday.
All three remain in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Tony Yarwood, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "These arrests are an important step forward.
"My team are working tirelessly to find all those responsible for the death of Abdirahim and we won't stop until they're found and in custody.
"I am still appealing for anyone with any information to come forward - or indeed to those directly involved in this incident. Hand yourselves in."
On Friday, his family said in a statement they were "overwhelmed by the events" and "cannot believe he is gone".
