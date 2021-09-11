Leicester teenager who was stabbed to death in street named
- Published
A teenager who was fatally stabbed on a street has been named by police.
Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, died in hospital after being found with multiple stab wounds in Melbourne Street, Leicester on Wednesday night.
His family said in a statement they were "overwhelmed by the events" and "cannot believe he is gone".
A 58-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He remained in police custody on Friday night.
Leicestershire Police issued an apology to the teenager's friends and family, who were left to clean up the victim's blood.
