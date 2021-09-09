Refuelling driver hit by own car at petrol station dies
A driver has died after he was struck by his own car as it rolled away from a petrol station pump, police have said.
Police said officers were called to the fuel station in Main Street, Broughton Astley, Leicestershire, on Wednesday at 15:45 BST.
An unoccupied Mazda CX-5 began to move away from the pump as the driver was preparing to refuel, the force added.
The driver tried to stop the car but was hit by the vehicle and taken to hospital where he later died.
Leicestershire Police have appealed for witnesses.
