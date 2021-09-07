Market Harborough to celebrate 800th anniversary of 'crucial' market
- Published
A town is preparing to celebrate the 800th anniversary of its market.
Market Harborough's Tuesday market was first held in the Leicestershire town in 1221.
For 17 years before that, markets had been held each Monday but the day was switched to avoid a clash with a market in nearby Rothwell.
The district council said the anniversary would be marked with a museum exhibition, photo gallery and guided history walks.
Harborough District Council said the town had grown around the market, which now opens from Tuesday to Sunday in Northampton Road, and it continued to play a key role today.
Councillor Phil King, leader of the authority, said: "This is a hugely important milestone - the market has been the beating economic heart of the town for 800 years and we are honoured to be the current custodians.
"The market remains important to shoppers today, as we have seen during the pandemic, it provided a crucial role enabling residents to access food supplies."
Up to 150 businesses currently trade at the covered market, which is estimated to bring in about £5m each year.
The council said it would honour the anniversary with a historic market trail, guided walks and a "people's gallery" featuring photos of the market through the ages.
A curated exhibition and displays have also been set up at Harborough Museum.
Mr King added: "We hope people enjoy the events we have planned and come along to visit the market to see what we're doing."