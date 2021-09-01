Manslaughter charge following Leicester assault death
- Published
A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a father who was assaulted in Leicester.
Police said Charles Neeson, 49, was found unconscious outside Natterjacks bar on Braunstone Gate at about 22:30 BST on Friday.
He was taken to hospital, but died from a head injury on Monday evening.
Joe Baldwin, of Bonney Road, Leicester, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The 27-year-old was initially questioned on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released on bail.
He was rearrested on Wednesday and now faces a manslaughter charge.
Mr Neeson was described by his family as a loved father and loyal friend.
In a statement released through Leicestershire Police, the family said: "He's a good man that has always prioritised and helped those around him.
"He will live on through our memories and will always be remembered.
"We're all so distraught by this tragedy and are working through this as a family."
Police said Friday was a busy evening with a number of people in the area at the time.
They are urging anyone with information on what happened to get in contact, including any taxi or delivery drivers who may have captured footage.
