Murder arrest after Leicester assault victim dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man, who was assaulted outside a bar, died in hospital.
Leicestershire Police were called to Natterjacks in Leicester on Friday evening, where the 49-year-old victim was found unconscious on the street.
He died in hospital on Monday evening.
As a result a 27-year-old man, who had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH), has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was arrested on Wednesday, and remains in police custody.
Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the assault in the Braunstone Gate area, at about 22:30 BST, to come forward.
Det Insp Kenny Henry said: "We would urge any taxi or delivery drivers who may have been in the area to get in touch if they recorded any footage on their recording equipment.
"Also, if you or anyone you know has any footage captured on their telephone we need to speak to you."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.