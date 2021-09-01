Colin Pitchfork: Double child murderer released from prison
- Published
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been released from prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.
He was jailed in 1988 for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire.
In June, the Parole Board concluded it was safe to release Pitchfork, who was the first murderer to be convicted using DNA evidence.
A government challenge to the decision was refused by a judge-led review the following month.
Pitchfork raped and strangled Lynda Mann in Narborough in November 1983 and killed Dawn Ashworth three years later.
He pleaded guilty to both murders and was given a life sentence in January 1988.
A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth following the independent Parole Board's decision to release Colin Pitchfork.
"Public safety is our top priority, which is why he is subject to some of the strictest licence conditions ever set and will remain under supervision for the rest of his life."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.