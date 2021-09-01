Terror suspect accused of planning attack on national infrastructure
A man has appeared in court accused of planning a terrorist attack on "vital national infrastructure".
Oliver Lewin, from Leicestershire, is charged with preparing acts of terrorism.
The 37-year-old is alleged to have carried out reconnaissance of proposed targets and sought others to help him.
He was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court and will next appear at the Old Bailey on 22 September.
Mr Lewin, of Ferrers Road, Coalville, is also accused of purchasing equipment and tools, digging "hide-outs" in woodland, and seeking to recruit others to join him in an attack.
The defendant is alleged to have been a member of a chat group on the encrypted messaging app Telegram, where he expressed an intention to "topple the government".
Prosecutor James Cable said Mr Lewin had allegedly planned attacks on important infrastructure sites, some of which he visited before his arrest last week.
Mr Lewin, who was detained following a West Midlands Police operation, was not asked to indicate a plea.
