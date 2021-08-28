'Superstar' dog retires after six years of donating rare blood
A greyhound who has donated his rare blood to help save up to 88 other dogs has retired after six years.
Woodie, from Melton Mowbray, in Leicestershire, first gave blood when he was three and the nine-year-old has since reached a total of 22 donations.
Owner Wendy Gray said: "To know he has helped out families in distressing situations... it is amazing."
Pet Blood Bank UK said each 450ml (16floz) donation can help up to four dogs and hailed Woodie a "superstar".
The Loughborough-based charity said greyhound blood was particularly sought after as it was more likely to be negative - meaning it can be given to any dog in any emergency - and only 30% of dogs were thought to have this blood type.
Woodie can no longer donate as blood is only taken from dogs aged one to eight.
Miss Gray said Woodie was always happy to donate and the dogs are given "so much fuss and treats".
"He squeaks when he gets there, goes rushing up to the person who goes to meet him," she said.
"He lies on the table as still as anything until it's all over and gets back up.
"He loves it. He has absolutely no ill effects afterwards and is ready for a four to eight hour walk afterwards."
"I am just so proud of him. He takes it all in his stride," she added.
"You never know when your dog will need blood. To know he has helped out families in distressing situations, to know he has helped saved lives, it is amazing."
Miss Gray said she found out about pet blood donations when she saw leaflets at the vets with her first dog Rio, and he donated 11 times.
"I love the fact we can do it. People do it for humans why not dogs for dogs?" she said.
Nicole Osborne, from Pet Blood Bank, said Woodie has been "an absolutely outstanding donor".
"Blood really is vital for our pets, just as it is for humans, and the number of donations Woodie has made will have made a huge impact to the lives of other dogs across the country.
"We're so proud to have had him as a donor for us, he really is a superstar."
