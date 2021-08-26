Lutterworth supermarket cash machine destroyed by thieves
Money was taken from a cash machine outside a supermarket after it was destroyed by thieves, police said.
Officers were called to the Co-op store in Linden Drive, Lutterworth, Leicestershire, at about 02:45 BST.
Leicestershire Police said an unknown quantity of cash had been taken from the wrecked machine.
"The supermarket is in a residential area and I believe there are people who will have seen or heard what happened," said Det Con Chris Symmonds.
"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone living nearby who has a CCTV or doorbell camera at their address."
