BBC News

Lutterworth supermarket cash machine destroyed by thieves

Published
image sourceHFM Radio
image captionPolice said an unknown quantity of cash had been stolen

Money was taken from a cash machine outside a supermarket after it was destroyed by thieves, police said.

Officers were called to the Co-op store in Linden Drive, Lutterworth, Leicestershire, at about 02:45 BST.

Leicestershire Police said an unknown quantity of cash had been taken from the wrecked machine.

"The supermarket is in a residential area and I believe there are people who will have seen or heard what happened," said Det Con Chris Symmonds.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone living nearby who has a CCTV or doorbell camera at their address."

image sourceHFM Radio
image captionWitnesses have been urged to come forward

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.