Man detained in Coalville on suspicion of terror offences

Published
image sourcePA Media
image captionPolice said the arrest was "intelligence-led"

A man has been arrested in Leicestershire on suspicion of terrorism offences.

West Midlands Police said the 37-year-old was detained in Coalville under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 earlier.

The force said detectives from its counter-terrorism unit made the arrest with the assistance of officers in Leicestershire.

The suspect remains in custody at a police station in the West Midlands.

West Midlands Police added the arrest was intelligence-led and there was no threat to the public.

