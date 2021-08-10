Megan Newborough: Murder charge after missing woman found dead
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman reported missing and later found dead on a rural lane.
Megan Newborough, 23, was discovered on Charley Road near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire, on Sunday.
Ross Macullam, 29, from Coalville, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Leicestershire Police said he was also arrested on suspicion of rape and has now been released under investigation regarding the matter.
The family of Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, said in a statement: "There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.
"Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter."
Mr Macullam, of Windsor Close, has been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance, the force added.
