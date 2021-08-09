Missing woman Megan Newborough was 'treasured daughter'
A woman who was reported missing and later found dead on a rural lane has been named by police.
Megan Newborough, 23, from Nuneaton, Warwickshire, was found on Charley Road near Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Sunday.
A 29-year-old man, from Coalville, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and rape. He remains in custody.
In a statement Ms Newborough's family said: "We have been robbed of our treasured daughter."
They said she was the "most generous, loving and caring person".
"There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated."
They added they were grateful for the support but asked to "grieve in peace."
The body of Ms Newborough was found close to the junction with the B591 Beacon Road.
Leicestershire Police appealed for anyone who saw a white Citroen C3 travelling between Coalville and Loughborough to contact the force.
Det Insp Kenny Henry said: "My deepest condolences are with Megan's family at this difficult time.
"We're continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding Megan's death and I am still appealing for public help to piece together the information we already have."
