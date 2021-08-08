Leicestershire death: Murder arrest after woman's body found
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found in rural Leicestershire.
Police said the woman was found on Charley Road near Woodhouse Eaves in the early hours of Sunday.
Officers have connected the discovery to a report of a missing woman made from outside the county on Saturday evening.
The man, from Coalville, remains in custody and officers do not believe anyone else was involved in the death.
The body was found close to the junction with the B591 Beacon Road.
Det Insp Steve Wragg said: "Our investigation is very much in its early stages and one man who was arrested in the early hours of this morning is being questioned by detectives.
"While Charley Road is a rural country road, I would like to speak to anyone who happened to have been driving or walking in the area either yesterday evening or in the early hours of this morning and saw or heard anything unusual or suspicious."
