Escaped 6ft boa constrictor in Measham found in shed
A 6ft (1.8m) long boa constrictor that escaped from his home has been found just yards away.
Owner Shannon Surch had warned her neighbours in Measham, Leicestershire, not to leave animals and young children unattended after Bo disappeared.
She said he had escaped through a vent in his vivarium tank on 20 July and out of an open window, but assured people he was not dangerous.
Bo was found on Tuesday on top of a rabbit hutch in the owner's shed.
Miss Surch, 27, who works in a pet shop, said she would now be gluing the vent in Bo's tank to avoid a repeat escape.
"It's a relief to have him home, all the stress from the last week has gone," she said.
"I checked every night going out at two in the morning, going through gaps in fences and even my neighbours invited me to check in their gardens.
"Towards the end of the week I did start to lose hope."
"Yesterday I went to feed the rabbits and he was sat on top of the hutch," she added.
"Obviously he's not been there the whole seven days because I'm there every single day, but he's got to have been in my garden or the neighbour's garden this whole time."
Boa constrictors are not venomous but have been known to kill animals by squeezing them to death.
Miss Surch had posted a warning on Facebook after Bo disappeared and also told Leicestershire Police, Twycross Zoo and the RSPCA.
Many people in Measham had panicked on hearing a boa constrictor was on the loose.
"I didn't think it would get as much attention as it did," Miss Surch added.
"I got a lot of nasty comments from people who have inboxed me now and apologised."
She said Bo was covered in a few cobwebs and very cold but he was unhurt.
He is now recovering in his warm vivarium tank and his owner said he would be treated to a welcome home meal of a large rat.
After his disappearance the RSPCA said reptiles, particularly snakes, were "extremely good escape artists".
Steven Allain, from the British Herpetological Society, had predicted Bo would be scared, nearby and would have just "hunkered down somewhere".
