Drayton Manor: Cable car crash victim's £1.5m claim thrown out
A man who sued a theme park for £1.5m after injuring his back on a ride must cover the attraction's costs after his case was thrown out by the High Court.
Richard Walkden claimed a cable car at Drayton Manor Park left him with severe spinal injuries.
Last year a county court judge dismissed the claim on the grounds it was "fundamentally dishonest".
The trial had been shown photos of Mr Walkden white water rafting eight months after being injured.
Mr Walkden, who is in his 60s and from Leicestershire, was injured in April 2014 when a cable car at the Staffordshire attraction was released too quickly, causing it to rock violently.
He brought a claim for £1.5m against the park's owners, claiming he had been left with chronic severe pain, limited mobility, groin pain, bladder problems and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The company admitted liability for the accident but contested the compensation amount, prompting a two-week trial at Leicester County Court last year.
Mr Walkden was cross-examined about his injuries and the judge was shown photos of him taking part in a white water rafting trip in South Africa eight months after the cable car accident.
The judge concluded Mr Walkden had exaggerated the extent of his injuries to medical experts and arrived at a damages figure of £17,600.
However, the judge ruled the "fundamentally dishonest" nature of the claim meant Mr Walkden would instead be held liable for the company's legal costs, which the judgment says is £100,000.
Mr Walkden's legal team appealed this decision at the High Court in London, claiming the county court judge's analysis of the evidence was "flawed and wrong".
On Friday, High Court judge Mrs Justice Tipples dismissed all eight grounds for appeal.
