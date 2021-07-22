Man charged over Leicester street stabbing death
- Published
An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death on a Leicester street.
Usman Patel, 32, suffered multiple stab wounds when he was attacked at about 02:15 BST near a property on Green Lane Road, North Evington, on Sunday.
Omar Nur, aged 18, from Chartley Road, Leicester, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Two men, two youths and a woman who were arrested have now been released under investigation.
Police released details of the others who had been questioned:
- A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder has been released with no further action in relation to conspiracy to murder.
- A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released with no further action in relation to the murder, but remains released under investigation for assisting an offender.
- A 17-year-old youth arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released with no further action in relation to the murder but remains released under investigation for assisting an offender.
- A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation for the same offence.
- A 17-year-old youth arrested on 21 July in Slough on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action in relation to murder but has been released under investigation for assisting an offender and acquiring criminal property, under the proceeds of crime act.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.