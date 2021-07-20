England heatwave: Giant hail in Leicestershire damages cars
- Published
Hail the size of golf balls has fallen in a thunderstorm damaging cars and smashing windows as extreme heat warnings stayed in place across England.
Katie Jaffar from Kibworth Beauchamp, in Leicestershire, said both of their family cars were a "total write-off" and were "covered in big dents".
The mother of two said the children had been playing in the pool when the "terrifying" hail storm came "thundering down so fast" at 18:15 BST.
The Met Office issued an amber warning for thunderstorms earlier.
The heatwave with temperatures reaching 30C (86F) suddenly turned to heavy rain and hail across the East of England.
"One minute the kids were playing with their friends in the paddling pool and it was gloriously hot," Mrs Jaffar, a journalist, said.
"The next minute huge dollops of rain started falling and then it turned into hail - huge lumps of it thundering down."
She said the force of the hail smashed through a large skylight at her mother's home nearby and water was flooding the corridor.
"Our neighbours' cellars are flooded and there was water up to the front door," Mrs Jaffar said.
"It was just so scary how quickly it happened and the damage it caused."
Several Twitter users posted videos of the torrential showers and pictures of the giant hail.
Kibworth Hail storm tonight, Leicestershire. Any other witnesses? pic.twitter.com/enOrq0KHDV— Phil Morrish weather (@rothleyweather) July 20, 2021
Primary school teacher Phil Morrish, 53, who is an avid weather watcher, said he was sent pictures from friends from the village.
"People are shocked by it," he said. "There are quite a few cars being damaged by this huge hail.
"It is crazy weather. The hail stones are 3-5cm big."
The Met Office said the weather could lead to localised flooding and travel disruption.
Extreme heat warnings, alerting people to the risk of sunburn and heat exhaustion, are in place until Friday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.