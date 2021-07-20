Four arrests after man stabbed to death in Leicester street
- Published
Four people have been arrested after a man was found with fatal stab wounds in a Leicester street.
Usman Patel, 32, was attacked at about 02:15 BST near a property on Green Lane Road, North Evington, on Sunday.
Leicestershire Police said he suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.
A 17-year-old youth and a man, aged 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 34-year-old man is suspected of conspiracy to commit murder.
A woman, aged 23, has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All the suspects, from the North Evington area, remain in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Tony Yarwood from the East Midlands operations unit said: "I urge anyone who can help us to come forward.
"It is important to remember that a family have lost a loved one."
The force added officers "are keeping an open mind as to the motive and the investigation continues".
