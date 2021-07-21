Leicestershire becomes last English county to fly official flag
The only English county without an officially recognised flag has - after 1,000 years - finally got one.
Leicestershire's flag, which features a fox, an animal closely associated with the county, was flown for the first time on Monday outside Parliament.
Campaigners described it as "a milestone in the life of England" and "something to be proud of".
Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns led a campaign for the county to have its own recognised official flag.
She said it was "wonderful" to see it fly in Westminster, where it will fly for five days.
"It's taken 1,000 years but thanks to local campaigners and the support of my fellow Leicestershire MPs, we are no longer the only English county without a flag," she said.
Fellow campaigners Graham Shipley and Bill Brown said it was "a milestone in the life of England and of our county".
"It's something to be proud of. Something to show who we are," Mr Brown said.
The flag was designed by Jason Saber who said he wanted to "harmoniously combine" themes of local significance.
The running fox appears on the county crest and emblems for several Leicestershire sporting organisations, including Leicester City who are known as the Foxes, as well as Leicestershire Police.
The red and white zigzag background and flower, known as a cinquefoil, derive from the arms of Simon de Montfort, 6th Earl of Leicester.
Before now there had been no known previous attempts to register a Leicestershire flag with the Flag Institute, it said.
Graham Bartram, chief vexillologist at the institute, said he was "delighted" to register the final English county flag.
