Colin Pitchfork: Double schoolgirl murderer's release confirmed
- Published
A double child killer who became the first murderer to be convicted using DNA evidence will be released.
Colin Pitchfork has served 33 years in prison after being jailed for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in the 1980s.
Last month the Parole Board said it was satisfied the 61-year-old was safe for release, leading to a challenge by Justice Secretary Robert Buckland.
A judge-led review upheld the move and rejected the government's challenge.
In a statement the Parole Board said it "has immense sympathy for the families of Dawn Ashworth and Lynda Mann and recognises the pain and anguish they have endured and continue to endure through the parole process".
"However, Parole Board panels are bound by law to assess whether a prisoner is safe to release. It has no power to alter the original sentence set down by the courts.
"Legislation dictates that a panel's decision must be solely focused on what risk a prisoner may pose on release and whether that risk can be managed in the community.
"As made clear in the reconsideration decision, release was supported by all of the Secretary of State's witnesses during Mr Pitchfork's review."