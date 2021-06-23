Leicester mosque crash: Two charged over hit-and-run
- Published
Two 25-year-old men have been charged after a father and son were hit by a car outside a mosque in Leicester.
Police were called to Humberstone Road on 30 May 2019.
Abdullahi Shire, of Brighton Road in Leicester, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Ismael Adan, of Foxton Road in Leicester, is charged with perverting the course of justice and taking a vehicle without consent.
Mazoomy Mohamed, who was 42 when the crash happened, was taken to hospital with life-changing injures and has since been discharged, police said.
His son, who was 15 at the time, suffered a minor injury.
Mr Shire will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on 21 July, while Mr Adan will face magistrates on 14 July.
