Rutland Showground apologises over Christian festival disruption
- Published
The owners of a showground have apologised over reports of anti-social behaviour from attendees of a Christian festival being held on its site.
Residents in Oakham, Rutland, said shop staff were abused and car races were held when the event began on Saturday.
The Light and Life Church convention is a Pentecostal Gypsy-led event, attended by 1,500 people.
Rutland Agricultural Society said it "regrets the disruption" from a minority of attendees.
Resident Dave Hudson said on Saturday shops were advised to close early due to abuse towards staff and "drag races" were performed on the Oakham Bypass.
"It caused chaos in the town," he said.
"We had no indication this event was going ahead. We discovered it when people started turning up causing the busy roads."
He said residents felt "let down" by the Agricultural Society, police and council and added: "We find it very strange this was allowed to go ahead but our own County Show that happens every July has been cancelled for another year due to Covid restrictions."
The Rutland Agricultural Society said the event had "attracted a minority who have been causing a disproportionate amount of antisocial activity.
"We are working closely with the organisers and liaising with the authorities to minimise and contain this antisocial activity.
"We regret the disruption that has been caused and apologise to all those effected."
Another resident, who witnessed a car driving on the wrong side of the road to access the festival site, said allowing the event to go ahead felt "very irresponsible".
"There is a new strain spreading and the Showground are allowing people from every corner of the country to converge on the smallest county in England."
'Preaching the gospel'
On Saturday night Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews tweeted he was "distressed" to hear of the disruption.
Rupert Matthews PCC - “I have received several complaints about the event at Rutland showground, and I am distressed to hear how little regard has been given to the residents of Oakham. There’s been intimidation and dangerous driving, not to mention breaking the covid rules.”1/2— Leicestershire PCC (@LeicsPCC) June 20, 2021
Leicestershire Police said the event was "legally authorised" and would run until 25 June.
Supt Adam Slonecki said officers would visit the site regularly to ensure it was Covid safe.
One of the convention attendees, who wanted to stay anonymous, said it was "nice and peaceful on the field."
"We are inviting the locals to come down and have a look for themselves, listen to what it's all about and come have a cup of tea and a sandwich any time," he said.
"Obviously there has been the odd disturbance but it is a minority and they are nothing to do with the organisation.
"With us being a gypsy and traveller organisation it always comes with the stigma of us causing trouble, but we are just preaching the gospel."
