Leicester house was damaged in building row, owner claims
- Published
A homeowner claims his house has been damaged following a row over uncompleted building work.
Jay Kurji bought the detached house on Guildford Road, Leicester, in March 2020.
The 40-year-old said he was told of the damage last week, while he was on holiday more than 200 miles away, and alerted authorities.
Leicester City Council confirmed a complaint had been made to its trading standards division.
Mr Kurji said work on renovating the house began earlier this year.
"There was a disagreement with the builder about the work that was completed," he said.
"He did not complete the work he promised and what was agreed, but was demanding payment."
He said he would not name the firm involved but had "begun the correct legal procedures".
Mr Kurji said he has reported the case to Leicester City Council, as well as the police, and said he wants the investigations "to run their course".
Leicestershire Police said the force was contacted on 1 June "regarding a dispute over the quality of some building work", with the caller "advised that the dispute was a civil matter" and given guidance on who to contact.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.